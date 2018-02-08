New UK golf title to reach more golfers than ever

PSP Media Group Ltd, one of the country’s most respected independent publishing companies, has announced the launch of a brand new UK-wide golf title. Coming in March, UK Club Golfer will be published five times per year and is set to become the most widely distributed golf publication in the country.

The new title will be distributed free of charge to every golf club in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, giving advertisers exposure to members and visitors in over 2,800 golf clubs across the UK. With a guaranteed print-run of 55,000 copies per issue, it will deliver a wider readership and distribution than any other golf print publication in the country.

UK Club Golfer will be fronted by the same award-winning editorial team, led by editor Bryce Ritchie, that has made its sister title bunkered the biggest-selling golf magazine in Scotland for the last two decades.

“Whilst the last few years have presented significant challenges for print publications, we believe that there is a real gap in the market for a high-quality grassroots publication that caters to the needs of all UK golfers and, with the experience and relationships we have fostered since PSP Media launched in 1995, we believe we are ideally positioned to fill that gap,” said Ritchie. “We want to create a publication that will have real integrity and that the amateur and professional golfer alike will relate to.”

The tabloid-sized publication will be published on quality gloss art paper to ensure the best possible reader experience as well as a stunning visual platform for the best quality editorial and commercial content.

Paul Grant, the managing director of PSP Media Group, added: “We fully understand how important it is in today’s market for advertisers to have complete confidence in their media choices. That’s why we will seek to have our launch issue independently audited by ABC, thereby providing our commercial partners a valued, unambiguous stamp of trust.

“This is a hugely exciting venture for PSP and it is encouraging to see that, well in advance of our launch issue, we already have more than 10,000 golfers signed up to receive their own digital copies of UK Club Golfer. With a potential readership of close to 1.87 million, UK Club Golfer promises to be a quality print platform that will connect advertisers to the UK’s 2 million-plus golfers like never before.”

PSP Media Group also publish bunkered, the annual Guide to Society Golf, bunkered.co.uk, englishgolf-courses.co.uk, scottishgolfcourses.co.uk, welshgolfcourses.co.uk and irishgolfcourses.co.uk

The events arm of PSP Media Group also owns and operates the annual Scottish Golf Show and Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

For more information on UK Club Golfer or to request a media pack, please call 0141 353 2222.

PSP Media Group Ltd www.pspmediagroup.co.uk