New golf photographic portfolio captures ‘Glorious Playground’ at Gleneagles

Gleneagles, the iconic Scottish hotel and global luxury destination, has commissioned world-renowned golf photographer, David Cannon, to capture the beauty and sporting challenge that awaits guests at the 850-acre Perthshire estate, in a new portfolio.

David, a keen golfer himself, has visited over 1,000 courses during a career that has also seen him cover 100 men’s Major tournaments, including 35 Opens, 34 consecutive Masters, 17 Ryder Cups and all 12 Solheim Cup matches (the 13th takes place at Gleneagles in 2019).

Gary Silcock, Director of Golf, commented: “David’s new portfolio of images showcases our three championship golf courses perfectly. We commissioned this beautiful new photography to specifically highlight the enhancements that have been made to our James Braid-designed King’s and Queen’s courses.”

Both courses, consistently ranked in the Top 100 in UK and Ireland (the King’s is the No.1 inland course in Scotland*), have been carefully restored to the original design vision of Braid.

A significant programme of bunker renovations has also been completed, further enhancing the playing experience.

“Braid always wanted our bunkers to offer golfers a ‘glimpse’ of sand, whilst remaining challenging and aesthetically pleasing to the eye. We’ve now achieved this, bringing the courses back to how they were meant to be seen and played.

“This bunker work also led us to change the fairways back to Braid’s vision too. We no longer have fairway bunkers sitting in the rough, our bunkers are now in play and they are sitting in the fairways, which in some cases have been made 40% wider, making the whole playing experience at Gleneagles more enjoyable,” added Gary.

David’s new golf image portfolio comes as the wider estate enjoys significant investment from new owners, Ennismore, as Gleneagles continues to re-establish its place in luxury hospitality, surpassing the glory days of the 1920s when it was the highlight of the social calendar.

This investment is already being recognised by visitors, and further spotlighted by Gleneagles winning a trifecta of accolades – ‘Best Golf Experience’, ‘Best Pro Shop’ and ‘Best Large Hotel’ – at the recent Scottish Golf Tourism Awards 2017.

Photographer, David Cannon, concluded: “Gleneagles is not only a very special place to visit but it is wonderful to photograph too. With the panoramic backdrop of the Ochil Hills, and the manicured rolling fairways of the King’s and Queen’s courses, in particular, it truly is a golfer’s paradise.”

All three courses at Gleneagles will also stage major events in 2018. The PGA Centenary Course will host the inaugural European Team Championships; the King’s Course will welcome the 100th playing of the Scottish Stroke Play Championship, and the Queen’s Course will see the second Mixed Championship event for Scottish Golf.

*Golf Monthly Top 100 Courses Ranking, 2017

Gleneagles www.gleneagles.com