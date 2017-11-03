NCG magazine breaks the 600k readership barrier

‘National Club Golfer’ has doubled its readership since 2014, according to a survey by leading research firm SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC.

The SMS INC report concludes that 602,041 core golfers read NCG magazine, the UK’s highest circulating print golf title for the last five years, on at least an occasional basis.

An impressive 69,893 golfers say that they never miss an issue of NCG, the flagship title of Sports Publications.

The survey was a repetition of a survey last carried out by SMS INC in 2014, when the readership number was 300,000.

The doubling of readers is testimony to Sports Publications’ commitment to ensuring 60,000 copies are in circulation each month. An improved distribution method means that there are display stands in 500 prominent clubs up and down the country.

“Our in-house print titles remain of vital importance to us, but more crucially to the UK golfing public,” said Tom Irwin, Sports Publications commercial director. We are investing heavily in digital but are very aware that there is still a huge appetite for our print product as these numbers demonstrate.

“We have worked hard to engage properly with golf club owners and managers as they are such a crucial cog in the distribution of our product.”

“While the top-line number is big, it is the detail which is perhaps most significant. Almost our entire readership are core golfers, who we know are responsible for 80 per cent of all golf-related expenditure. That is what should excite our advertisers,” he concluded.

Sports Publications are publishers of National Club Golfer, Lady Golfer, Go Golfing, Society Guide, Pro Trade +, The Golf Club Manager, Great Golf in England, BIGGA’s Your Course as well as nationalclubgolfer.com, lady-golfer.com and several other external titles.