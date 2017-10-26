Mediadrive scales up online video advertising supply across premium golf website portfolio

Golf’s leading digital advertising provider, Mediadrive, have scaled up their video advertising distribution across their extensive portfolio of leading golf websites, allowing brands and advertisers to deploy video adverts at scale across the UK and Europe.

By utilising market leading video ad-serving technology, Mediadrive are able to display video advertising into the live scoring pages of both of the world’s largest reaching golf websites, PGATour.com and EuropeanTour.com.

An example of the new format can be seen in the video below or live on the PGATour.com through this link: https://www.pgatour.com/leaderboard.html?ad_test=inread (after the row 15 leaderboard results)

In addition, this highly desirable ad format has been implemented within articles across the longer tail Mediadrive affiliated websites, including www.golfshake.com, www.top100golfcourses.com, www.golfempire.co.uk and www.golftoday.co.uk, giving Mediadrive advertisers a unique opportunity to deliver video advertising at immense scale to a huge golf audience of over 1 million users.

Founder and Managing Director of Mediadrive, Simon Bale, commented ‘This is a very exciting development, as the demand for video advertising has previously been outweighing the supply. As most digital marketers feel video is a key format for delivering a brand message and engaging users interest, a great deal of time and investment is spent on creation of some exceptional video content in the golf sector. This has previously been difficult to deploy with limited options online and golf specific television advertising being extremely expensive. With distribution available across mobile, desktop and tablet devices, combining this new format with our existing pre-roll opportunities we can provide a scalable and measurable cross-channel solution to this challenge. Key features of this new media channel include viewabiltiy and frequency capping. The video ad will only play when in view and will only be charged when played, meaning very high view completion rates and zero wastage. The average completed view rate for a 30 second video ad is over 50%, with the most engaging ad creative achieving completions of over 80%. As always, Mediadrive publisher network puts a high emphasis on user experience by enforcing stringent frequency capping, so each user will only be served a small number of ads each day. This helps maintain the premium feel of the websites and keeps users coming back to the sites they know and love.’

The new format is proving a success for a plethora of advertisers from many sectors including equipment, courses and resorts and brand and lifestyle advertisers. For more information contact info@mediadrive.co.uk – 44(0) 207 118 0990