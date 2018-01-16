GolfPunk Team Up With Leadingcourses.com

GolfPunkhq.com is teaming up with Leadingcourses.com to co-promote their sites to each other’s audiences.

Tim Southwell, CEO of GolfPunk Media, commented: “We love what Leadingcourses.com are doing, and the rich content that they have created with now more than 350,000 reviews about 24,741 courses across the world.”

“We are going to co-promote with them to engage both our audiences with great, unique, content that really connects with golfers in the UK, Europe and Worldwide.”

Leadingcourses.com is celebrating its 10th year, whilst GolfPunk launched originally back in 2004, so both brands are very well established in their own complementary fields.

“GolfPunkhq.com does things differently and that’s what we love about them”, said Ruben van der Zaag, Marketing & Communication Manager of Leadingcourses.com. “They have a sheer passion for golf – just like us – and they stand out from the crowd. Their website is quality. I’m sure both our audiences are just as passionate about golf as we are and they love to read about golf and share their opinion about it.’

To celebrate this partnership Leadingcourses.com and Clubs to Hire are giving away some great prizes for golfers. More information about that can be found by registering for both the GolfPunkhq.com and Leadingcourses.com newsletter.