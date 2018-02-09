GolfPunk Launches Digital Magazine

GolfPunk Media has announced that it is launching a monthly digital magazine on the Issuu platform, with the first issue going live on 22nd February, and it will return to quarterly print from May 2018.

GolfPunk Media’s CEO, Tim Southwell, commented: “We see the move into a monthly digital magazine format as a further step in building out the brand’s online eco-system. It also allows us to deliver more longer-form content into the editorial mix, to complement our more news focused website.”

The digital magazine will be shared across the business’s social media channels, which include 22,000 Twitter followers, and a 34,500 database.

Southwell added: “We are also partnering with Brand Agency Champions (UK) plc. as well as Leadingcourses.com and the 18Birdies App in the USA, which has been downloaded over 800,000 times, and has an audience which is 60% under the age of 45. Our new partnerships will extend the reach of the digital magazine. We are also planning to add new partnerships in the coming months.”

The Issuu platform has 100 million active users and features over 30 million pieces of content. It is the world’s largest electronic publishing and discovery platform.

Southwell concluded:” Our return to quarterly print from May will complete the GolfPunk ecosystem, and able us to grow the business both in the UK and internationally. It’s a great way of better serving the needs of our audience and our commercial partners.”

GolfPunk http://www.golfpunkhq.com/