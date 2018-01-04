200% record growth in 18-34 golf demographic on GolfMagic.com

Overall the website saw an uplift in traffic of more than 180% compared with 2016, achieving a record number of 360,000 unique visitors in the month of July, and a record of 41,000 individual golfers coming to the site in a single day in August

In 2017 digital only golf publication GolfMagic.com had its most successful year to date, with record levels of visitors to its website, and huge growth in the number of 18 to 34-year-old visitors.

Overall the website saw an uplift in traffic of more than 180% compared with 2016, achieving a record number of 360,000 unique visitors in the month of July, and a record of 41,000 individual golfers coming to the site in a single day in August.

Most noticeable was the huge growth in its younger audience, following strong campaigns across the year to reach out to millennials via social media, innovative digital content, and brand partnerships.

Last year GolfMagic saw more than a 200% increase in new users from the 18-24 age group, and a 215% increase in the 25-34 age group.

This has largely been attributed to its digital, and in particular mobile, first content strategy, and original content campaigns run in partnership with progressive tier 1 golf brands such as TaylorMade, adidas, and Cobra Puma Golf, as well as huge growth across popular social networks Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

GolfMagic’s social audience grew by 75% and now has more than 150,000 followers across all networks. Investment in building a community on Instagram paid huge dividends in particular which grew by more than 300%.

GolfMagic Editor, Andy Roberts, says: “This is a really exciting time for us and we’re proud to be leading the charge in the race to grow golf digitally.

“We’re seeing a massive influx of younger people engaging with our brand on our website and social channels, and connecting with golf outside of the traditional routes – which is fantastic to see and can only be good for the future of the sport.

“We’ve got so much planned for 2018 to build on last year’s success, including big plans for golf travel, new social platforms, influencer and celebrity partnerships, and original digital content.

“We aim very much to continue to innovate and offer our users, and the brands we work with, an exciting alternative to traditional print and display golf media.”

