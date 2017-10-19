National Alliance for Accessible Golf to Present Its First National Inclusive Golf Conference

The National Alliance for Accessible Golf (Alliance) is pleased to announce its first Accessible/Inclusive Golf for Individuals with Disabilities Conference on Friday, January 26, 2018, in Orlando, FL. The event will be held in proximity of the PGA Merchandise Show to allow interested individuals to attend both events.

Executive Director Steve Jubb, PGA, shares “We are excited to present this forum to bring together those interested in furthering opportunities for individuals with disabilities in golf. We’ve found through our grants work that many instructors and program organizers have the same challenges – program development, sustainability, adaptive equipment, and how to engage with specific populations. Collaboration, idea sharing, and networking will be invaluable for attendees and, ultimately, the individuals who benefit from their efforts.”

Slated for 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Rosen Centre Hotel, the Conference will feature speakers, panel discussions and collaboration on topics from the ADA to adaptive equipment to program development and program sustainability. Projected attendees will include PGA and LPGA golf professionals, current and prospective grant recipients, local program coordinators, and all those interested in inclusive opportunities.

Through the presentation of this event, the Alliance continues to further its mission to increase participation of people with disabilities in the game of golf through awareness, education, training initiatives and program funding.

Registration is slated to open in early November, and more details will be available at www.accessgolf.org

The National Alliance for Accessible Golf is a charitable organization working to ensure the opportunity for all individuals to play the game of golf. For more information about Alliance programs, please visit www.accessgolf.org