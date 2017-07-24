Milestone for GolfMark as 100th club achieves award

The GolfMark scheme – which helps golf clubs to achieve high standards – has just passed a milestone with the presentation of the 100th award.

Calderfields Golf Club in Staffordshire has achieved the landmark award from England Golf after the scheme was relaunched online in 2014.

Dan Lowe, the club’s general manager said: “It’s a great achievement for the club and an added bonus to be the 100th GolfMark club. The accreditation will help us to raise our profile in the local community and to develop our business by tailoring it to meet the needs of our members, visitors and new players.”

Another 590 clubs are currently working towards GolfMark, which supports clubs to be successful in four areas:

Recruitment and retention – supporting the club to attract new members and increase the participation of existing members

Management and sustainability – helping to develop the club through practical business planning

Coaching and competitions – enhancing coaching and playing opportunities for all golfers at the club

Safeguarding – ensuring the club has appropriate policies and procedures in place

GolfMark incorporates Sport England’s ClubMark and this is a positive benefit for clubs applying for Sport England or National Lottery funding. The award is evidence that clubs have met required governance standards and they will effectively be fast tracked through any application process.

Over the next few months the online system will be further simplified to streamline the process and encourage even more clubs to work towards the award.

Iain Lancaster, England Golf Club Engagement Manager, commented: “GolfMark is a great way for all clubs, large or small, to take stock and to plan for success by ensuring they’re providing what their customers want.”

For more information visit www.GolfMark.org

England Golf www.englandgolf.org

