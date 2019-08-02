Hitting the sweet spot at the 3rd Reach Women’s Leadership Summit

The pursuit of excellence was in full swing – both on and off the course – at Woburn Golf Club during this week’s AIG Women’s British Open, with over 72 leading women from the world of industry, media, the arts and sport gathering for the third Reach Women’s Leadership Summit (pictured above).

Reach, a community of like-minded female leaders is the brainchild of leading Sky Sports presenter, Sarah Stirk, who is passionate about delivering equality and diversity in the workplace and using the power of sport to bring people together.

Reach’s third conference focused on its key themes of collaboration and acceleration. Speakers included Annabel Mullin, former leader of grassroots political party, Renew UK; Alison Edgar, the ‘entrepreneur’s Godmother’; and Zannah Ryabchuk, Managing Director at Breakthrough Global. Carrie Brown, Chair of the Football Writers Association, made the keynote address.

Commenting on the event Sarah Stirk said: “You could really feel the energy at this year’s summit and it’s an empowering experience to share thoughts on how best to achieve your goals with such a dynamic group of women.

“Our amazing group of speakers highlighted how we can embrace opportunities so we can more than ‘make the cut’ in both our professional and personal lives.”

The 2019 Reach Summit was supported by The R&A, Lookers plc, Sky Sports, Levi Strauss & Co and RSM UK as well as Hilton, Mastercard and AmazingIf.

