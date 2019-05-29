Golf Union of Iceland selects GolfBox to deliver club software platform

The Golf Union of Iceland has selected GolfBox’s golf management platform to deliver a total solution for all Iceland’s golf clubs and the Golf Union.

The new platform, powered by GolfBox’s new central database, will also deliver the World Handicap System (WHS) to Icelandic golfers from 2020. The GolfBox management software will provide all Icelandic golf clubs with a complete golf administration platform to assist them with member engagement, including members administration, tee time booking, handicapping and tournament software.

“With this five-year agreement with GolfBox, the Golf Union of Iceland and Icelandic Golf Clubs and their members have ensured a fully proven and trusted golf management solution that embraces new technology and is fully ready for the implementation of WHS,” said Arnar Geirsson, IT-manager, Golf Union of Iceland. “We chose to partner with GolfBox because of its in-depth understanding of our requirements and its proven ability to deliver a centralised solution and platform that will also ensure the implementation of the new WHS in 2020.”

Christian Faergemann, International Business Development Director at GolfBox A/S, said: “We have many years of experience in working with golf federations globally to deliver a centralised solution that supports the needs of our customers today, delivered on a flexible and scalable golf management platform that allows them to participate in WHS in 2020 and beyond. Our platform is built to take into account the unique requirements of golf in each jurisdiction around the World, while also delivering on the core principles of the WHS.”

He added: “Having a centralised and modern data platform will provide the Golf Union of Iceland with the ability to take advantage of their member clubs sharing a complete software platform solution, including members administration, tee time booking, handicapping and tournament software.”

GolfBox, an MSL company, is the leading software company experienced in operating a cloud-based administration platform for the golf industry, having done this since 2003. By combining our established global solutions and market opportunities it is the leading provider of handicapping services to national associations. In Europe alone, GolfBox currently supports more than 15 federations with software, servicing over one million golfers and approximately 1,000 golf clubs with handicapping and golf management solutions.

MPower MSL, the parent company, is a global provider of hosted, SaaS and on-site solutions to clients in the sport, leisure, and hospitality sector, serving more than 2,400 organisations in over 25 countries across APAC, EMEA and North America.