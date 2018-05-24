Golf Management programme to return to Wales

Wales Golf has signed an agreement to setup a new Management Development Programme (MDP) together with the Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE).

The programme came to Wales for the first time in October 2017 and the successful cooperation between CMAE and Wales Golf saw 24 delegates on the first course, nine of whom were Welsh club managers, secretaries and PGA Professionals.

The MDP courses are focused on ten core competencies of club management, club governance, marketing, compliance, food & beverage, accounting, management, strategic planning, facility maintenance, member communication and career development.

Torbjorn Johansson, Director of Education at CMAE, said, “We are very excited coming back to Wales after the first MDP in 2017 that was very successful. An arena like Celtic Manor also fits the Management Development Programme and will make the whole experience even better.”

Stuart Finlay, Regional Officer for Wales Golf also added, “The MDP program allows us to provide world class education to those working in the golf industry in Wales and further our support to our clubs and industry professionals. We are pleased to bring the MDP 1 course back to Wales and being able to host it at the Celtic Manor Resort will only enhance the learning of the delegates.”

The MDP will take place 11-15th March 2019 at Celtic Manor Resort.

For more information on the CMAE and the Management Development Programme visit www.cmaeurope.org

Wales Golf www.walesgolf.org