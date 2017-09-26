Frodsham Winter Warmers Make Fun Impression

Frodsham Golf Club has been established since 1991 and has elevated views 300ft above sea level based on a bedrock of Sandstone providing free drainage all year round for use of Buggies are drainage sets Frodsham apart from competitors in winter months with the full use of golf buggies.

Manager Paul Williams told GBN, “We decided to run a slightly different campaign this year, so we got together with Britain’s Got Talent Finalist Les Gibson, who is a member of the Club.

Together with the Production Company Lizard Fish TV, Les has created what we think is just a bit of fun which will help us to stand out in relatively conservative world. So far we have almost 1,500 views in just a couple of days so we are certainly getting the message out there. It will be an interesting few months to see if financially the advert pays off the total production costs of £1,600.

Frodsham Golf Club http://www.frodshamgolf.co.uk