Fantastic final four target Club of the Year Award

Four fantastic clubs which set the highest standards for members and visitors are the finalists for the England Golf Club of the Year award, sponsored by HowDidiDo.

They are Burghill Valley Golf Club, near Hereford, Herefordshire; Garforth Golf Club, near Leeds, Yorkshire; Leeds Golf Centre, Yorkshire; and Styal Golf Club, near Wilmslow, Cheshire

All four excel at providing the playing, coaching and social experience that their customers want and their success stories will be highlighted when the winner is announced at the England Golf Awards 2018 at the Royal Lancaster London on Thursday 22 February.

England Golf Chief Executive Nick Pink commented: “These four clubs are all fantastic. They understand the importance of giving their members and visitors the experience they want and of being an active part of their local community. It’s great to recognise them and their business success deserves to be shared beyond golfing circles.”

The four finalists:

Burghill Valley Golf Club

The mission at Burghill Valley Golf Club is to change the perception of golf by the way it operates. It’s ‘out’ with anything elitist or unwelcoming and ‘in’ with a forward thinking, adaptive approach.

That means opening the doors to non-golfers as well as golfers and welcoming walkers, cyclists, local business people and residents into the clubhouse, particularly for the popular and good value meals.

Golfers are offered flexible memberships which accommodate families, ways to make golf less time consuming, a relaxed dress code and a regular opportunity to comment on the course and facilities. No-one has a special parking place!

New players are encouraged with initiatives such as networking/coaching sessions for local businesswomen, a scheme for partically sighted students who are also offered work experience, and a busy junior academy.

A good social life, an active presence on social media and care for the environment are all part of the innovative approach.

Garforth Golf Club

Garforth is proud of its record as a community-based club and its involvement with local schools, charities and organisations.

It recently organised an open day to support local charities which attracted over 2000 people and it regularly hosts gala dinners and charity days, as well as showcasing golf at local schools and community centres.

The result is a vibrant membership enjoying the benefits of a five-year development plan which has hit its target for male members, is attracting new women golfers to Get into Golf and has has seen junior numbers rise from five to 48 in less than a year.

Investment in the new lounge and 19th area has attracted growing numbers of members, guests and functions – and playing levels are at their highest ever. Golfers are determined to enjoy the course all year and, even in the short winter days, they are accommodated with a two-tee start and innovative playing formats.

Leeds Golf Centre

Leeds Golf Centre puts customer satisfaction at the heart of all it does to grow the game.

It’s always looking for new ways to welcome people into golf and enjoy its wide range of playing and coaching opportunities, which encourage new friendships and an active lifestyle.

The centre has made recent improvements to the greens, the clubhouse, the practice areas and the parking, it’s environmentally aware – and it’s got lots of plans, including adding accommodation, which could create 30 new jobs.

It’s growing its membership, its Wike Ridge Golf Club is thriving and it’s also encouraging people to keep playing longer: weekly par three coaching attracts 86-year-olds! The centre also works closely with the Prince’s Trust to help transform the lives of young people aged 11-30, who are unemployed or struggling at school.

It’s also actively working with other local clubs to promote their courses to visitors and encourage more green fee business.

Styal Golf Club

Styal is already celebrating success after meeting its own goals to attract new players and improve its service to existing members.

It took advantage of England Golf support to do this, developing a clear business plan and achieving the GolfMark Award along the way. The club believes it is now set to flourish and grow the game further in the future.

Over the last year its professionals introduced 72 beginners through Get into Golf, it supported a scheme to get new women players out on the course, 36 new members are set to join and subscription payment options have been increased.

There’s great communication with members which has helped improve retention rates, a successful junior programme involving 100 youngsters in weekly coaching, and lots of playing opportunities for golfers of all abilities.

Styal also has strong community links, notably with local schools and charitable organisations such as East Cheshire Hospice & Arthritis Research.

