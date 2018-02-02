European Club Education Foundation announces Young Manager Bursary

The European Club Education Foundation (ECEF) is delighted to invite applicants from existing and aspiring Club Managers aged under 30 who want to enrol on the Club Managers Association of Europe’s (CMAE) renowned Management Development Programme (MDP).

MDP Part 1 focuses on Club Operations and is seen as the best entry level management course in the Club Industry with over 1000 Managers now having completed the course. Those who continue their pathway and complete MDP Part 2 can gain the Club Management Diploma (CMDip). The CMDip is the benchmark qualification proving management competence in sports, golf and city clubs across Europe.

The Young Manager Bursary is personally funded by Marc Newey CCM, CCE, (pictured above in centre shot) Past President of CMAE and the current Chairman of the ECEF.

“I started my sports club management career at 22 being given an opportunity to study professional management qualifications after graduating and have stayed in the industry for 35 years. I want to give a young person the opportunity to start on the MDP ladder especially if they haven’t got support from their employer or the personal means to do so,” says Newey, CEO of Roehampton Club in London.

Roehampton Club was voted UK Sports Club of the year in 2017 and was awarded Investor in People Gold accreditation, joining the top seven per cent of accredited organisations across the UK demonstrating their commitment to high performance through good people management.

To apply for the bursary applicants must complete the application form and explain in no more than 750 words why they feel they qualify, and how by completing MDP 1 it will help their career ambitions in the Club industry.

All applicants must be aged under 30 years of age at the time of applying.

Applications should be sent be sent to Nigel Cartwright, CEO, European Club Education Foundation on nigelbcartwright@gmail.com Last date for applications: 12th March 2018.

The Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) is closely aligned with the Club Managers Association of America (CMAA) and actively participates in the annual World Conference for club managers and other international events.

The Club Managers Association of Europe www.cmaeurope.eu