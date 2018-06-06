England Golf drives new sustainability commitment

England Golf marked World Environment Day by announcing a new partnership with the GEO Foundation, the not-for-profit organisation dedicated to supporting sustainability in and through golf.

The partnership will promote the business benefits of good environmental management to England Golf’s 1900+ affiliated clubs. This includes a 25% discount on the subscription to OnCourse®, a custom made, web-based programme for sustainable club and course management.

OnCourse® is part of a package of support and recognition being offered to help clubs meet their environmental and social responsibilities, and create strong, sustainable businesses.

Nick Pink, England Golf Chief Executive said: “Our goal is to help clubs unlock a range of new business opportunities by providing high quality guidance and tools and sharing best practice across the sport. We believe that OnCourse® will help clubs to embed sustainability into their operations, to discover new efficiencies and ways to enhance their courses.

“At the same time, it will enable us to better measure and promote the real social and environmental value of golf in England.”

The partnership has developed from the GB&I Sustainability Group, made up of England Golf, Wales Golf, Scottish Golf, The R&A, the greenkeepers’ organisation BIGGA, GEO and Environmental Solutions International (ESi).

Details of the partnership and much more help around the topic can be found in the Greener Golf section of the England Golf website. The recently refreshed content has been compiled by England Golf in conjunction with ESi to offer simple guidance to help golf clubs to improve their environmental management and sustainability practices.

Steve Isaac, Director of Sustainability at The R&A, supported the new partnership: “This is exactly the kind of proactive leadership that The R&A is encouraging and supporting around the world of golf. It’s vital that we all embrace sustainability now, and that golf associations and clubs participate in practical, custom built programmes like this. It will help strengthen clubs themselves and the sport as a whole.”

Jonathan Smith, Executive Director of the GEO Foundation, added: “We are extremely proud to partner with England Golf in the support of grass roots clubs and the sharing and promotion of results. The programme is also about helping golf champion its leadership role in the community.”

Clubs can sign up and be part of the sustainability drive at www.getoncourse.golf All revenues from the modest OnCourse subscription are reinvested back into further club support, sharing and promotion of results.

Other forms of support and recognition include encouraging clubs to:

enter the annual STRI Environmental Awards.

utilise the wealth of education available through partners such as BIGGA and the Golf Club Managers’ Association (GCMA).

engage with the high quality advisory support that is available to help in devising and delivering projects across specific themes such as ecology and habitat management, sustainable drainage, energy, water and waste management, and community engagement.

England Golf https://www.englandgolf.org

GEO Foundation http://www.golfenvironment.org/

Top picture image copyright Leaderboard Photography