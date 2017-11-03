EIGCA Students focus on their Main Design Project

The four students that started EIGCA’s Vocational Qualification in Golf Course Design in Belfast in the spring of 2016 recently attended their penultimate workshop.

They were joined by Education Board Members, Alan Walker, Ken Moodie and Niall Glen, to visit the site of their Main Design Project which they will present in Bruges, Belgium at the start of the Annual Meeting in April 2018.

The workshop got under way with a presentation and critique session of their previously completed design project by marker and EIGCA Council Member Gary Johnston. The next day and a half was spent exploring and analysing the site that will be used for the Main Design Project.

The Main Design Project is the culmination of two years of workshops, online presentations, essays, design assignments and on-the-job experience and will involve the students producing a complete detailed design and tender package for an 18 hole golf course.

The students come from four countries across two continents and have varying golf and design related backgrounds and skill sets, from professional golf to civil engineering and landscape architecture, reflecting the diversity of golf course architecture in the 21st Century. Three of the four students are studying under the EIGCA Student Attachment Programme which provides placements at working design practices where students can gain practical experience from an EIGCA member to help and guide them through the programme.

For further information on studying for a vocational qualification in golf course design to become a golf course architect, contact Virginia Turner at virginia@eigca.org or go to https://www.eigca.org/careers-in-golf-course-architecture

