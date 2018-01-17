Dalmahoy Drives Forward With New “Golf Only” Memberships

After introducing a new Young Adult Membership and Family Bundle offering in September last year, Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club, widely regarded as one of the finest golf resorts in Scotland, will be introducing an exciting new set of Golf Only membership categories, just in time for the golf season “teeing off.”

The club, which now runs independently after many years with the Marriott Hotels portfolio, will introduce 4 brand new “Golf Only” categories on 1st March this year. Potential members will be able to choose from Resort Memberships (access to golf courses and leisure club), Leisure Memberships (access to on-site leisure club) and now Golf Only Memberships (access to one or both golf courses).

GOLF ONLY CATEGORY OPTIONS

 FULL GOLF: Full access to Championship East & Resort West Course

 WEST GOLF: Access to the Resort West Course only

 YOUNG ADULT (22-29 years): Access to both golf courses

 5 DAY GOLF: Mon-Fri access to both golf courses

We asked Sam Oliver, Director of Golf & Leisure, some key questions on Dalmahoy’s exciting improvements:

So, you’re now operating as an independent hotel – how has that affected what types of membership you offer?

Sam: “Becoming an independent venue has allowed Dalmahoy to develop its own unique character and also provided the freedom to tailor our membership offerings for both the local and domestic market.”

The new “golf only” categories will add to, what is already, a great variety of options for every type of golfer. What was the thought process behind the new categories?

Sam: “We want to encourage new members to experience all that Dalmahoy can offer from a lifestyle perspective, so we are offering flexibility and variety to meet the demands of modern life.

There has already been significant interest in the new packages and we have a number of people on our waiting list for the “Golf Only” launch. In a time when waiting lists at golf clubs are becoming a rarity, this shows real promise for the future of our club. With 2 fantastic golf courses, a 9-hole pitch and putt course, practice range and a wonderful country club, we believe that the value we offer across all membership categories is very competitive.”

There are no joining fees for any of your membership categories. Has this always been the case? If not, why have you scrapped the joining fee?

Sam: “We want to offer accessible luxury. We currently offer flexible monthly direct debit payment options with some fantastic loyalty rewards. We recently introduced a cash referral programme too, to reward our members who introduce friends and family to Dalmahoy.”

When do the new “golf only” memberships come into play? Have you had much interest already?

Sam: “We are launching the 4 new categories on 1st March 2018. The response has been extremely positive with members and those looking to join a club for the start of the new season. We have many plans for Dalmahoy, but establishing a more flexible approach to membership has been one of the first, key changes to be made and I am thrilled with the response.”

Tell us more about the facilities on offer at Dalmahoy?

Sam: “Sport lovers really are spoiled for choice with our two 18-hole golf courses, floodlit driving range, pitch & putt course, outdoor tennis courts, swimming pool and gymnasium. Sitting amidst a thousand acres of scenic parkland, our facilities are a world away from the hustle and bustle of Edinburgh, yet just 20 minutes from the city and 3 miles from the M8/M9 motorways.

“We continue to invest heavily in both golf courses to ensure that they meet the very best conditions possible. Our primary goal is to ensure members, visitors to the club and members’ guests have the very best experience possible.”

Resort Memberships – include Golf Courses & Leisure Club access:

Family Resort (2 adults & 2 children under 25)

Resort Membership (access to Championship East & Resort West Course)

Resort West (Resort West Course only)

Young Adult Resort (22-29 years)

Country/Overseas (terms and conditions apply)

Student/Youth (18-21 years)

Intermediate (16-17 years)

Junior (15 & Under)

Golf Only Memberships:

Golf Only (access to Championship East & Resort West Course)

Golf Only – West (Resort West Course only)

Golf Only – 5 Day (Mon-Fri access to Championship East & Resort West Course)

Golf Only – Young Adult (22-29 years, both the East and West course access)

Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club www.dalmahoyhotelandcountryclub.co.uk