Community Service Project Set for April 24 Ahead of National Golf Day

WE ARE GOLF – a coalition of the game’s leading associations and industry partners – will host the 2nd annual Community Service Project on Tuesday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST in advance of National Golf Day with activities focused on beautification and preservation of the National Mall.

“The Community Service Project was a huge success in its first year with the volunteer work by industry leaders saving the National Park Service nearly four months of labor,” says Steve Mona, Chief Executive Officer of World Golf Foundation, administrator of WE ARE GOLF. “We look forward to another opportunity to enhance Washington, D.C., the host city of National Golf Day for the past 11 years. This event is a great example of golf’s dedication to the environment.”

In coordination with Michael Stachowicz, Turf Management Specialist of the National Park Service, the concentration area will be from the U.S. Capitol Building to 14th Street. Services will include laying sod, raking, edging, overseeding, aerating, brushing walkways and sprucing up gravel pathways. All participants will be divided into teams, with each one assigned a team captain to oversee the tasks.

“Working to improve the grounds in our nation’s capital is a privilege,” says Rhett Evans, CEO of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America. “Our team has this day marked as an enjoyable and meaningful event to help kick off National Golf Day.”

The 11th annual National Golf Day will be held Wednesday, April 25 and celebrate the game’s nearly $70 billion economy, $4 billion annual charitable impact and many environmental and fitness benefits. Industry leaders will meet with Members of Congress, the Executive Branch and federal agencies to discuss golf’s 15,000-plus diverse businesses, two million jobs impacted, tax revenue creation and tourism value.

To join the conversation, visit the WE ARE GOLF social media hub. Use #NationalGolfDay and @wearegolf on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to show your support for the golf industry.

WE ARE GOLF, created in 2010, is an industry coalition that communicates the economic, charitable and environmental impact of golf, as well the health and wellness benefits of the game and the affordability and accessibility of golf, to Members of Congress, the Executive Branch and regulatory agencies. The goal of WE ARE GOLF is to ensure that laws and regulations that impact the golf industry are fair and appropriate to an industry that generates nearly $70 billion in economic impact annually, impacts close to two million American jobs and generates nearly $4 billion in charitable giving each year.

