CMAE makes history happen in Dubai

The week 12-16 May 2019 was historic for The Club Managers Association of Europe (CMAE) as they held three Management Development Courses (MDP) for the first time during the same week.

The courses were held in collaboration with Dubai Golf at the Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club and the Park Hyatt Hotel and attracted 52 delegates collectively on the three courses – MDP part 1, MDP part 2 and MDP 3 Strategy & Leadership.

A line up of 16 educators from the CMAE’s team of experienced presenters were on hand during the week to present the various session content on all three courses.

Tuesday night on the course saw all 52 delegates assimilate for a joint education and networking session focused on service culture, presented by Jeffrey Kreafle, GM of Congressional Country Club in the USA, Michael Braidwood, GM of Education City Golf Club in Qatar and Christopher May, CEO of Dubai Golf.

Ian Brennan from The Track Meydan, who attended the MDP 1 course said of the week “I could not recommend the CMAE MDP program enough. The content was thorough and the speakers were some of the best in their respective fields. All made for a thought provoking, open learning environment where everyone could obtain different views and insights on every aspect of club management. MDP 1 has really motivated me towards a more management focused position and I look forward to continue my learning with MDP 2 in the near future.”

MDP 2 delegate Stephen Payne from Abu Dhabi Golf Club also said “After completing MDP level one last year at Dubai Creek I have since been looking forward to completing level two. The week didn’t disappoint. Another jam packed week mixed with both learning in the class room and some invaluable interaction and networking with some of the industry’s key personnel and leaders. The program continues to offer the best facilitators and presenters in the business who keep things relevant and enjoyable at all times. If you are looking to progress in Club Management then investing yourself into this program is certainly the way forward.”

Jamie Wood from Golf Oman, who was attending his 3rd programme on MDP 3 added “Having enjoyed MDP’s 1 and 2 my expectations for MDP3 were high and I am pleased to say that they were exceeded. A great week of learning, networking and reflection with a wealth of knowledge and experience shared, not only by the presenters but also by the delegates. It is clear that CMAE is increasingly becoming a prerequisite for career opportunities but, taking that aside, it is an essential tool in developing yourself within the industry and as an individual.”

The CMAE has been running the Management Development Programme for the past 8 years since the pilot MDP 1 course in Stirling in 2011. Since then, over 1000 delegates have attended the programme which has been held in 9 countries across Europe and the Middle East. The programme delivers top class education to club managers and senior staff on all 10-core competencies of modern club management.

Also commenting on the week, CMAE’s Director of Education Torbjorn Johansson said: “This was the first time we have held three courses during the same week and we have been delighted by the response to the programmes here in Dubai. Having delegates from all three courses together during the week made for phenomenal networking opportunities. This whole week was only possible due to the ambition and dedication to education shown by our host partners Dubai Golf.”

Christopher May CCM, Chief Executive Officer at Dubai Golf added: “We were delighted to be able to host the MDP programmes for a fifth year in Dubai, it is encouraging to see how delegates appreciate the content, learning and networking opportunities the week provides. The MDP pathway is an excellent way to develop and further a leadership career in the leisure industry. We will be hosting the programme once again in 2020.”

Pictured top: a group photo of the delegates in front of the iconic Dubai Creek Clubhouse