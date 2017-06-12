BGIA Urges All UK Golf Associations to Encourage Adoption of Ready Golf

Following the R&A’s announcement that it will introduce ‘Ready Golf’ at its 2017 amateur championships the British Golf Industry Association (BGIA) are calling on all the UK golf associations to actively encourage the adoption of this solution to the problem of slow play.

BGIA Executive Board member and Sales Director – Motocaddy, Neil Parker said, “In my opinion all the UK golf associations should be actively encouraging the adoption of Ready Golf. If the average round time could be reduced by even just 15 minutes, it would not only make it easier to attract new golfers to the game, it would also increase enjoyment for existing golfers, encouraging them to play more regularly. It will also help to increase capacity on busier courses.”

It’s a positive step that the R&A are behind this initiative and it deserves backing from the entire golfing industry because the time available for the game has never had so much pressure from lifestyle changes and from people working longer hours.

BGIA Chair Philip Morley said, “One of the BGIA’s aims is to Support and champion growth and participation in golf, we therefore actively encourage the implementation of all solutions that address the issue of slow play which hampers the enjoyment of golfers. We urge other associations to promote the idea that Ready Golf is just common sense, players should take a moment to evaluate, one practice swing and execute without delay when it’s their turn.”

The tradition of players waiting for their partner who is furthest away from the hole to play first is very outdated and Ready Golf is a style many golfers adopt instinctively when playing casual rounds anyway.

BGIA Executive Board member and Managing Partner – Lynx Golf, Stephanie Zinser said, “I’m in favour of anything that promotes faster play. If we are trying to encourage people to play golf, we need to dispel the time poverty argument and therefore this is something that should be advocated on as wide a basis as possible.”

The BGIA is managed by an Executive Board and an independent Chairman. The BGIA Executive Board constitutes of elected members, who meet regularly to develop the services and direction of the Association. The BGIA represents the vast majority of brands in the golf industry including Callaway, Footjoy, Mizuno, Motocaddy, Powakaddy, Ping, Taylormade, Titleist, Wilson and Yonex.

BGIA http://www.bgia.org.uk

Mangemreny topis

Tgs

Image

Neil Parker

Tags: BGIA, British Golf Industry Association, lynx golf, Motocaddy, Neil Parker, Philip Morley, Ready Golf, Stephanie Zinser