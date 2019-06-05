Beating Air pollution: How Golf Can Improve Air Quality

On #WorldEnvironmentDay, learn how golf is playing its part to #BeatAirPollution through natural solutions to environmental issues.

As part of golf’s contribution to World Environment Day, here is a short video which highlights the role that golf can, and is playing, in helping to improve air quality.

The film seeks to acknowledge the positive impact golf courses can have, and the role that course managers and designers are already playing by naturalising their landscapes and reducing fossil fuels. At the same time, it seeks to encourage others to see what more they can do.

The video draws upon a selection of real-life ’Sustainability Highlights’ from golf courses around the world. These are shared by clubs using the online, OnCourse® program for sustainable golf which is developed and managed by GEO Foundation in collaboration with numerous international and national golf associations.

The video focuses on both sides of the air quality equation:

Golf greenspaces Golf courses are greenspaces, acting as urban lungs which oxygenate, absorb gases and trapping particulate matter. They are increasingly being naturalised in a bid to save time and money; enhance the playing experience, and maximise their overall ecosystem services.

Clean energy, efficiency and reduced emissions In tandem with naturalisation, many golf facilities are also working to reduce emissions. They are doing this by transitioning to clean, renewable energy sources; by utilising new clean fuel technology; and through energy efficiency measures.

Jonathan Smith, Executive Director, GEO Foundation, said: “Locally, regional and globally, golf can play a meaningful part in addressing key environmental and social issues such as air pollution. Every patch given over to nature is money saved, a potential course enhancement and a valuable new ecosystem service. We are inviting all clubs and facilities to #getoncourse, to deliver as much environmental and social value as they can, and to share the inspiring stories that do so much to show that golf is part of the solution to issues such as this”.

The film finishes with a final call to action to all clubs – to Play their Part, #getoncourse and help #BeatAirPollution

Finally, these graphics highlight some of the clubs featured in the video and what they’ve been doing to help tackle air pollution.

For further information contact Jamie Graham, Manager, OnCourse® Communications w:sustainable.golf