Youth Ticket initiative launched for Senior Open Championship

An exciting new ticket initiative, which will help golf become more affordable to Youths, has been launched with the announcement that 17 to 24 year olds attending the Senior Open Championship Presented by Rolex at Royal Porthcawl will pay only £16 to watch the legends in action.

Already, everyone under the age of 16 accompanied by an adult, will be admitted free of charge for the biggest golfing event of the year in Wales from July 27-30.

Now, developing an initiative introduced by The R&A at The Open at Royal Troon last year, youngsters who may still be attending school, further education or simply starting out on their careers, will be able to take advantage of the reduced admission price of £16 in advance and on the gate at Royal Porthcawl.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A said: “We are aware of the financial challenges that young people can experience and we are committed to ensuring that our championships, including the Senior Open, are accessible and affordable for all.

“The availability of the Youth ticket has proven to be a great success at The Open, providing excellent value for money to spectators. We hope that this will extend to the Senior Open when it is introduced for the Championship being staged at Royal Porthcawl in South Wales this summer.”

A world-class line-up of Senior golfing legends will assemble at Royal Porthcawl, with former Ryder Cup captains such as Bernhard Langer and Colin Montgomerie being joined by a host of Major winners from the past 40 years, including Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, John Daly, José Maria Olazábal and Fred Couples. England’s Paul Broadhurst will defend his title.

Tickets, including the new Youth offer, are on sale now and hospitality packages are also available. Under-16s are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

For tickets and more information, visit www.senioropenchampionship.com or call +44 (0) 800 023 2557.

