Top award for volunteer squad manager Wendy Lodder

Volunteer squad manager Wendy Lodder has been honoured with an award at the England Golf coaching conference.

Wendy, who suffers from a rare cancer, was hailed as the 2017 Volunteer Manager of the Year, in tribute to her inspirational dedication to her players in the England U18 East region squad.

Guests at the awards dinner watched a video of player after player speaking about Wendy’s contribution to their progress. They told of her positive attitude, her encouragement, her welcome, her big smile, her friendship and her belief in them.

Squad coach Sarah Bennett said: “Wendy is just incredible. The connection she has with everyone and the respect she has from the players is amazing. She makes everything run so smoothly and has so much desire and commitment for the people who matter, the players.”

Wendy, a member at Colchester Golf Club in Essex, was a late starter to golf, achieving a single figure handicap and becoming a Level 1 volunteer coach 10 years ago.

She’s been the East Region U18 squad manager for the past two seasons and said of her award: “It’s a great honour to be recognised by England Golf, the East Regional coach Sarah Bennett and my Team East squad.

“I love working with the coach and the squad and get a great deal of enjoyment from seeing them grow as players and people. I’m thrilled to use my life skills to help other players strive for their dreams.

“I have had great support from England Golf, Sarah and the squad in recent months after I was diagnosed with cancer. This has inspired my fight against the disease and made me even more determined to beat it.”

