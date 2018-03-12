This Girl Golfs to host six events across the UK this golfing season

Since Lady Golfer launched the This Girl Golfs campaign in 2015, it has grown to inspire ladies from all walks of life to get involved and give golf a go. Following the amazing success of the last year’s events at Golf at Goodwood, Mottram Hall and The Belfry, there will be six This Girl Golfs days held throughout 2018. Doubling the number of dates on last year’s schedule, the campaign will also visit Scotland and Wales for the very first time.

Between May and September, This Girl Golfs will be coming to the fantastic venues of Mottram Hall, Royal Mid Surrey, Dalmahoy, the Vale, Ramside Hall and Formby Hall. Offering the ultimate golf and lifestyle experience, the days are designed to celebrate every element of ladies’ golf.

Commencing at 8.45am and finishing around 7.30pm, they feature a full programme of exciting activities.

Previous events have included a range of elements such as: gift bags worth £85, prizes totalling £3,000, gourmet continental breakfasts, relaxing wellness experiences, mini Pilates taster sessions, clinics and product testing, 18-hole individual Stableford competitions, on-course spot prizes, afternoon tea in the halfway hut, wine tasting, exclusive fashion shows and pop-up This Girl Golfs boutiques, two-course dinners, Q&A sessions with celebrity guests and prize presentations.

Golfer Olivia Brewster played in the 2017 event at Mottram Hall. She said: “I had a fabulous day. The Röhnisch stand had some amazing offers and the nail bar was also a great idea. We got to have some fun and do some putting and chipping practice, and there were also some great prizes to be won.”

Meanwhile, Carole Lloyd, who participated in the event at The Belfry said: “I had a wonderful day. I thoroughly enjoyed it and met some lovely ladies.The weather was kind to us for the time of year, albeit a bit on the chilly side! Thank you so much for organising the day and giving us ladies the chance to play on a wonderful but challenging course. I now can’t wait for next year’s events.”

Former Ladies European Tour pro Georgina Simpson, who hosts the This Girl Golf days, is thrilled to be able to bring the campaign to so many new venues. She said: “Due to the popularity and demand for the This Girl Golfs events, I am delighted that we are able to double the number of venues for 2018 and also bring the events to ladies in Wales and Scotland for the first time. A lot of organisation goes into the events but it is more than worthwhile when we receive such amazing feedback about how enjoyable and unique they are. I look forward to meeting more ladies as we tour the UK this golfing season.”

If you would like to experience a day of brilliant golf, fashion and food alongside friendly and like-minded women, you can book your place on the This Girl Golfs events today.

Dates and venues

Mottram Hall, Cheshire – Tuesday 1st May

Royal Mid Surrey, London – Tuesday 15th May

Dalmahoy, Edinburgh – Tuesday 12th June

The Vale Resort, Cardiff – Tuesday 26th June

Ramside Hall, Durham – Tuesday 3rd July

Formby Hall, Liverpool – Tuesday 18th September

Limited places remain available at all events, priced at £90 per person.

To reserve your place visit www.tgg2018.golfgenius.com.

Lady Golfer www.lady-golfer.com