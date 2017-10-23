The Belfry Golf Coach Among Top Junior Instructors in UK

The Belfry’s junior golf programme has been given a major boost with the news its Senior Teaching Professional, Phil Akers, has completed his Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) Level 3 Junior Coach certification – making him one of only seven PGA Professionals in the UK to hold this esteemed credential.

Travelling to California to complete the TPI qualification, Akers benefitted from an unrivalled educational programme that has been designed to teach professionals how to increase player performance and gain a deep understanding of biological, psychological, sociological and technical facets of junior development. Renowned golf coaches such as Dr Greg Rose, Dr Ernst Zwick, Denis McDade and Milo Bryant were all part of the team that oversaw Akers’ certificate.

“I’m really proud to have completed this qualification,” said Akers, who achieved an impressive 90% pass rate over the two days in the U.S. “It was a phenomenal experience and I’m already looking forward to applying a host of new ideas to the successful junior programmes we have running here at The Belfry’s PGA Golf Academy.”

Akers returned to The Belfry in time for the busy half-term period, which included a free junior open day for children aged 6-12 last weekend. Moving forward, from 30th October, he will oversee a seven-week Junior Golf Programme for the new term. Adopting a holistic approach to junior development, the programme strives to create an environment where children are encouraged to develop as well-rounded people, in addition to learning the principles of golf.

