Samantha Head Brings Wealth of LET Experience To love.golf

Former Ladies European Tour star Samantha Head has become the latest professional to join the love.golf coaching community.

Backed by ground-breaking research, love.golf is a proven approach to women’s coaching, delivered by a community of coaches who engage, inspire and progress women in the sport. With plans to expand out to 50 UK venues and having received interest from both Europe and further afield, love.golf is set to scale the positive impact it has already had on female participation, having introduced over 500 women to the game in 2017.

A two-time Ladies European Tour winner, Samantha will coach love.golf from Bedfordshire Golf Club and is already looking forward to getting underway. Samantha commented: “This year is set to be an extremely exciting one with the introduction of love.golf.

“Getting more women involved in the game is something I’m immensely passionate about and with the love.golf experience being so different in its approach, it allows me to offer an exciting alternative which I believe women, from all backgrounds, can embrace and enjoy.”

love.golf founder and Head Coach, Alastair Spink, said: “We have already seen the benefits of assembling a dynamic community of coaches and the power of sharing ideas. This was something Samantha witnessed at the recent love.golf coaches conference.

“I am excited to welcome Samantha to the team and for her to introduce love.golf experiences to Bedfordshire in 2018.”

Samantha recently came together with the community of love.golf coaches at the annual coach conference, where they explained what makes love.golf experiences so different.

love.golf is supported by Syngenta, the global agriculture company and leading developer of innovative turf management solutions for golf courses, and is part of the company’s ‘Unlocking Golf’s True Potential’ campaign (www.unlockinggolfstruepotential.co.uk).

For more information about love.golf, visit www.love.golf To find out how to join, contact Alastair Spink on alastair@love.golf or 07748 653002.

Bedfordshire Golf Club http://www.bedfordshiregolf.com

PICTURE CAPTION: Samantha Head, the latest addition to the love.golf coaching community