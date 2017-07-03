Macdonald Hotels & Resorts aims to raise over £50,000 for Stephen Gallacher Foundation

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has further strengthened its support of junior golf participation, with the introduction of its latest charitable initiative that aims to raise more than £50,000 for the Stephen Gallacher Foundation.

Launched on the eve of the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge hosted by Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, which returns to Macdonald Spey Valley for the ninth successive year, the campaign is part of the UK’s largest independently owned hotel group’s commitment to preserve the long-term future of golf.

The initiative will see a discretionary 50p donation raised from every transaction of £10 or more in the pro shops of its five UK golf venues, with all proceeds going to support the worthwhile cause.

Stephen Gallacher, multiple winner on The European Tour and member of the winning European team in The 2014 Ryder Cup, said: “I have been honoured to be Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ brand ambassador for a number of years and am very grateful of the on-going support they have given me and the foundation.

“I established the foundation in 2012 with the aim of offering children of all ages the opportunity to play and enjoy the game of golf and to help them maximise their potential.

“From juniors just taking their first steps into golf through to helping those who are looking to play professionally, this support will help us enable golfers at every level to enjoy the game that has given me so much over the years.”

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts has already donated more than £2 million to various charitable causes through its guest-driven ‘Make a Difference’ campaign, while its current campaign offers children aged 17 or under the chance to enjoy a free flexible membership at one of its five golf venues.

Keith Pickard, Group Director of Golf, Leisure & Spa at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, added: “Stephen is not only a fantastic brand ambassador but is a real inspiration to young golfers.

“We are proud to be able to support his foundation and to play a part in helping raise money that will directly benefit a large number of up and coming golfers for many years to come.”

Golfers will be able to donate to the Stephen Gallacher Foundation at all five participating Macdonald Hotels & Resorts venues including: Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa; Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa; Macdonald Spey Valley Golf & Country Club; Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel, Golf & Spa and Macdonald Linden Hall Golf & Country Club.

