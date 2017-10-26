Golf Genius Software Teams Up with the American Junior Golf Association

Golf Genius Software (GGS), the leading supplier of golf tournament management software, has announced a commercial relationship with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf.

The agreement, effective immediately, enables the AJGA to use the cloud-based Golf Genius software product for its more than 120 tournaments and 70 qualifiers annually. Golf Genius manages many events around the world and provides a robust cloud-based product that supports tournament management, registration and payments, live scoring, a mobile app, and custom websites for each event.

“We support the AJGA’s mission in providing junior golfers from around the country, and the world, with the competitive platform to earn a college golf scholarship,” said Golf Genius Software CEO Mike Zisman. “The AJGA also makes significant contributions to local junior golf charities, and is a real force for growing the game in many ways. I speak for our whole company when I say we are proud to be working with the AJGA.”

“We’ve already tested Golf Genius at several events, and it has proven to be a great platform for our competitions,” said AJGA Chief Operating Officer Mark Oskarson. “We’re looking forward to a successful long-term relationship with the Golf Genius team.”

