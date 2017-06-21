ClubCorp and Junior.Golf Announce Strategic Alliance to Grow Junior Golf

Junior.Golf announces an alliance with ClubCorp (NYSE: MYCC), the largest owner and operator of private golf and country clubs in the U.S., to maximize junior player development at ClubCorp clubs through technology. The platform connects players, parents and pros to track and manage progress, offers fun games and drills for players, provides resources and programming information to parents and simplifies communication for the golf professionals. The initial rollout will include 45 facilities throughout the Texas, Atlanta and Florida markets.

To drive member engagement and bring more families and young players into the game, Junior.Golf will work closely with ClubCorp clubs to implement the Junior.Golf platform. Through the Junior.Golf Pro Portal, Parent Portal, Digital Kiosk and mobile application, each club will have a single platform that connects golf professionals with member parents and players. The platform will provide golf professionals with the “easy button” for maximizing player development.

Junior.Golf has reimagined the way the junior golf game is marketed, managed, and played. Joining forces with companies like ClubCorp, Callaway Golf, and the PGA, Junior.Golf is providing new approaches with the needed resources to golf professionals, organizations and businesses.

Mark Gore, Vice President of Golf, ClubCorp, said “ClubCorp is committed to providing a first-class experience for our members. Solutions like Junior.Golf give our golf professionals a simple and effective platform to maximize junior player development at each facility. We are excited to work with Junior.Golf.”

Randy Rubin, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Callaway Golf, commented: “Callaway is thrilled with our investment in Junior.Golf and Junior.Club. Support of these programs at a grassroots level within facilities like ClubCorp clubs is key to bringing new families to the game, and key to assisting our partners in evolving their great junior golf programs.”

Hollie West, Director of Commerce of National Golf Course Owners Association, added: “We support the efforts of companies like Junior.Golf that are investing in helping grow the game of golf. Junior.Golf gives multi-course owners a competitive advantage in growing their respective business.”

