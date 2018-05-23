‘Beef’ Johnston To Sign Up As Ambassador For The Golf Foundation

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston will sign up as the first of a series of new ambassadors for the Golf Foundation to help promote this charity’s ‘Golf for All’ philosophy, which encourages young people of all abilities to enjoy all the benefits of golf.

Beef will put his name and positive personality behind the Golf Foundation’s national HSBC Golf Roots initiative that reaches 500,000 boys and girls in schools, communities and golf clubs each year, encouraging young people to ‘Start, Learn and Stay’ in the sport. For 2018, the Foundation is asking a select group of leading players to represent the work and the values of this charity.

On Thursday, Beef will be welcomed by the Golf Foundation team in the Spectator Village and will shake hands on his appointment as official Ambassador. His first task will be to take part in a ‘Tri-Golf’ session with a visiting group of youngsters (welcomed courtesy of the European Tour). This will be an exciting series of quick-fire games to mark the launch of new, improved Tri-Golf equipment which will be used in nearly 3,000 schools in the year ahead.

Beef Johnston has already been supportive of the Golf Foundation during The Open Championship at Royal Troon in 2016, where he gave kids who were brand new to golf a fantastic session of Tri-Golf in the R&A Swing Zone.

It is thought that Johnston’s attitude can further support this progressive children’s charity that helps youngsters from all backgrounds to thrive in playing the game and through the personal life skills that golf offers (‘Skills for Life’).

Brendon Pyle, Chief Executive of the Golf Foundation, said: “Beef’s excellent play on the golf course is exciting but, of course, it is also the way he plays the game which the Golf Foundation team loves. Through Skills for Life we value above all else making the game fun and welcoming for youngsters, while focus, resilience, sportsmanship, respect, and greeting others with a smile are attributes we are hugely keen to promote.”

The Foundation seeks to connect 50,000 kids to a playing experience at a golf club every year and is looking to create 15,000 regular golfers annually and 5,000 members. And it’s far from being just about the numbers; the Golf Foundation website has a growing base of case-studies which shows how local community projects and young golfers have benefited through golf.

Golf Foundation www.golf-foundation.org

Facebook – @TheGolfFoundation, Twitter – @GolfRootsHQ