Barclay Wheels Away with National Schools’ Golf Prizes

Yorkshire schoolboy Barclay Brown swept all before him and picked up a brand new electric trolley at the recent Independent Schools Golf Association (ISGA) HG Trophy event with a stunning 4-under round at the Burhill Golf Club in Surrey.

The talented sixteen-year-old who plays off a handicap of +2, won the tournament by a clear five shots and also played his part in the team prize going to Sheffield’s Birkdale School for the first time. The event featured 87 young golfers drawn from 25 schools across the UK.

Commenting on his latest achievement, having won the ISGA Northern Open by seven shots earlier this year, Barclay said: “It was an all-round brilliant day – the first ISGA seniors win for Birkdale and a great round to get another individual win for myself. The events are always perfectly run and the Motocaddy prizes are just unbelievable!”

The popular Motocaddy S1 trolley with a standard Lithium battery was the main prize for the winner, with Club-Series cart bags awarded to the two runners up.

Barclay is a former winner of the ISGA Junior Open, which this year was won by 12-year-old Millfield Prep schoolboy Freddie Turnell who broke the junior course record at Sunningdale Heath GC with a 2-under gross score.

“I was really excited during the round,” said Freddie. “Breaking par for my first time and during a tournament. Then to find I was the winner was fantastic. The prize that Motocaddy gave for first prize was just amazing. It was really a fabulous topping to a memorable day for me,” added Freddie, who with a handicap of 5.4 has qualified for the US Kids World Golf Championship at Pinehurst next month.

Another former ISGA Junior champion, 17-year-old Alfie Fox from London’s Whitgift School, also won a new Motocaddy S1 trolley and Club-Series cart bag when he equalled the amateur course record at Prince’s with a 65 on his way to winning the ISGA National Finals title in April.

Motocaddy www.motocaddy.com

Tags: Burhill Golf Club, Independent Schools Golf Association, Motocaddy, Prince’s, Sunningdale Heath GC