704 Venues in 46 Countries Host Women’s Golf Day

The 2017 Women’s Golf Day (WGD) on 6th June was a record-breaking success, with a social media presence fueled by its #womensgolfday campaign contributing to the visibilty of this worldwide golf engagement initiative. While the numbers are impressive, the most compelling fact was 99% organic growth across all channels and WGD’s primary hashtag #womensgolfday received more than 15 million impressions to nearly 10 million users across Twitter and Instagram.

More than 704 venues spanning 46 countries participated in this one-day, global initiative to celebrate girls and women playing golf and learning the skills that last a lifetime. WGD has grown exponentially, 68%, since its launch in 2016. Golf courses, driving ranges, and retail locations around the globe hosted WGD events where women and girls took part in a four-hour experience involving two hours of golf and two hours of socializing and networking.

“For a while, the golf industry had been looking at ways to engage women. I am elated and proud that this one day, international event has introduced thousands of new female golfers to the sport and further impassioned existing golfers while transcending language, culture, religion, and race, to celebrate golf, women, and community,” commented WGD founder Elisa Gaudet.

She added, “Our grassroots movement effectively leveraged old-style industry relationships with modern technology, reaching millions of people and engaging them in golf worldwide.”

“In my 37 years in the golf industry, I have seen very few initiatives so effectively generate interest and enthusiasm among women and girls as Women’s Golf Day has these past two years,” says Steve Mona, CEO of the World Golf Foundation. “It has rapidly become a global movement, where women are coming together, not only to take up our sport, but to network and enjoy the social benefits associated with our game.”

“Our golf and country clubs really embraced this initiative in its second year and celebrated the day with some amazing events that welcomed aspiring players new to the game and showcased the fun and camaraderie of golf. We were so proud to be a part of the inaugural Women’s Golf Day in 2016 and promoting the game among women, something so important to the future of the game,” said Mark Burnett, ClubCorp President and COO.

Partners and supporting organisations of the 2017 Women’s Golf Day include: International Golf Federation, World Golf Foundation, LPGA, LET, European Tour Properties, TPC, NGCOA, EGCOA, ClubCorp, Billy Casper Golf, PGA TOUR Superstore, Ahead, EWGA, WIGI, International Council of Nurses, All Square, Expert Golf, and Troon International.

