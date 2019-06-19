Woburn to host 3rd Reach Women’s Leadership Summit

Over 70 leading businesswomen from the world of industry, media, the arts and sport will come together at the third Reach Women’s Leadership Summit to explore how working together can help unlock their potential, enabling them to fulfil their ambitions.

Taking place at Woburn Golf Club ahead of the AIG Women’s British Open (1-4 August), the Reach Leadership Summit is the brainchild of leading Sky Sports presenter Sarah Stirk.

Now in its third year, the Reach community is a network of female leaders and this year’s summit will explore how women can overcome career obstacles to achieve personal and professional goals.

Stirk developed Reach after selling her executive golf travel business in 2016. Keen to work with other ambitious women to build a like-minded community of female leaders, she is passionate about delivering equality and diversity in the workplace and using the power of sport to bring people together.

Commenting on the forthcoming Reach Leadership Summit, Stirk said: “We have a very special group of women from different fields and walks of life. It’s creating an intriguing network which we are growing year-on-year with the help of our fantastic sponsors. ‘Collaborate to accelerate’ is our motto, and it’s great to be able to work with, and learn from, such a diverse and inspirational group of successful women.”

The 2019 Reach Summit is supported by The R&A, Lookers plc, Sky Sports, Levi Strauss and RSM UK.

For more information, visit www.wearereach.net/#top-reach