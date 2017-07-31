Trade Travel Club Packages For 2018 PGA Merchandise Show

As the trade arm of Your Golf Travel, Trade Travel Club (TTC) is all about giving the golf industry access to the best service, prices, exclusive deals and availability when travelling within the UK or abroad.

The PGA Merchandise Show, from 23-26 January 2018, is the industry’s annual ‘Major of the Golf Business’ and has long been the place to be in late January for anyone who’s anyone in the golf trade. TTC is delighted to offer some great-value packages to help golf industry professionals from the UK make the trip in 2018.

Ben Davis, Head of Offline Marketing & Commercial Partnerships for Your Golf Travel, said: “This year we helped around 38 UK golf industry professionals make the trip to Orlando for the PGA Show. With the incredible packages we have managed to secure, we are expecting to assist many more in 2018.”

TTC has secured a number of 2 and 3-bedroom units at Vista Cay Apartments, conveniently located just a stone’s throw from Orange County Convention Center, where the PGA Show takes place. Four-night packages start from £919 per person, based on three sharing a three-bed apartment. Having recently signed a preferred partner agreement with Virgin Atlantic, the price includes economy flights with Virgin, although Premium, Business and Upper class flights are available on request. Flights and accommodation can be secured now for as little as a £50 deposit.

TTC also host an industry gathering during the PGA Show. This year’s event at Bahama Breeze saw well over 100 attendees using the opportunity to network, share ideas and come together in a relaxed environment as well as catch up with industry colleagues.

“Trade Travel Club goes beyond just travel,” added Davis. “While we aim to be the go-to provider of travel solutions for the UK golf industry, we also want to use our expertise to bring the industry together at key times throughout the golfing calendar.”

For further information on Trade Travel Club or to book your Vista Cay package for the 2018 PGA Show please contact Rhys Weston on 0207 336 5416, email rhysw@yourgolftravel.com

