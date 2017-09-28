Trade Travel Club Brings Golf Industry Together

Trade Travel Club, the experts in golf travel for the trade, were delighted to host over 60 key members of the golf industry for a superb summer party at London’s “Home of Ping Pong” – Bounce in Farringdon.

As the trade arm of Your Golf Travel, Trade Travel Club (TTC) is all about giving the golf industry access to the best service, prices, exclusive deals and availability when travelling within the UK or abroad. But TTC also strives to bring the industry together when possible to provide members of the close-knit UK golf business community the opportunity to network, share ideas and come together in a relaxed environment.

“Without the Harrogate trade show, the opportunities for the industry to get-together have become very limited,” said Ben Davis, Head of Offline Marketing & Commercial Partnerships for Your Golf Travel. “So, as well as our annual gathering in Orlando, we decided that an additional event in late summer/early autumn sat perfectly between The Open Championship and the PGA Show.”

On 20th September, TTC hosted a party for golf industry professionals at ‘The Home of Ping Pong’ – Bounce on Holborn, London. Over 60 guests enjoyed fine food, drink and the chance to socialise with fellow members of the golf trade, as well as a series of sporting challenges contested on the brilliant table tennis facilities at Bounce. The event proved to be a great success and those who attended spoke of how important it is for the UK golf industry to get together at functions such as this.

“While our aim is to become the go-to provider of travel solutions for the UK golf industry, we also feel it is important to use our expertise to bring the industry together at key times throughout the golfing calendar” added Davis.

Congratulations to Matthew Brookbanks from Performance 54, who won a prize draw for free flight upgrades to Orlando and also to Michael Smyth from Mediadrive who won three nights accommodation and two rounds of golf for two people at Palacio Estoril in Portugal.

Next Stop the PGA Merchandise Show

The PGA Merchandise Show, from 23-26 January 2018 at the Orange County Convention Centre in Orlando, is the industry’s annual ‘Major of the Golf Business’ and has long been the place to be in late January for anyone who’s anyone in the golf trade. TTC is delighted to be offering some great-value packages to help golf industry professionals from the UK make the trip in 2018.

TTC has secured a number of 2 and 3 bedroom units at the superb Vista Cay Apartments, conveniently located just a stone’s throw from Orange County Convention Center, where the PGA Show takes place. Four-night packages start from £810 per person, based on three sharing a three-bed apartment and return economy flights with preferred partners, British Airways or Virgin Atlantic.

TTC also host an industry gathering during the PGA Show. This year’s event at Bahama Breeze on International Drive saw well over 100 attendees using the opportunity to network, share ideas and come together in a relaxed environment as well as catch up with industry colleagues. For 2018, TTC is planning a similar event in Orlando, so to guarantee your place at one of the best nights of the year, book your travel with TTC now for just £50 deposit per person.

For further information on Trade Travel Club or to book your package for the 2018 PGA Show please contact Rhys Weston on 0207 336 5416 or email ttc@yourgolftravel.com

PGA Merchandise Show http://www.pgashow.com/