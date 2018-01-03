Top Brands attend ‘MAJOR’ of Golf Business

Golf’s top companies and market leading brands are making plans to showcase their newest innovations in equipment, technology, training aids, fashion, accessories and golf-related services to PGA Professionals, golf retailers and influential industry leaders from around the world at the 65th PGA Merchandise Show, the MAJOR of Golf Business, in Orlando, Jan. 23-26, 2018.

The 2018 PGA Merchandise Show will host some 1,000 golf companies and brands within 1 million square feet of interactive exhibit, demonstration and meeting space of the Orange County Convention Center West Concourse Exhibit Hall. More than 40,000 industry professionals representing all 50 U.S. states and nearly 90 countries typically attend the annual PGA Merchandise Show, creating the world’s largest business-to-business golf event.

In addition to exciting product introductions, PGA Show Week features a full schedule of demonstrations, industry presentations and special events including: the Global Youth & Family Golf Summit, presented by OMEGA (Jan. 21-22), 16th PGA Show Demo Day (Jan. 23), PGA Education Conference (Jan. 23-26), Performance Textile Fair (Jan. 23-26), AGM Retail Conference (Jan. 23), industry programs on the PGA Forum Stage presented by OMEGA, (Jan. 24-26) and the PGA Show Live Fashion Show (Jan. 25).

“The very best names in golf, from market leaders and established golf manufacturers to service and accessory providers, as well as inventive start-up companies, create an unparalleled business environment at the PGA Merchandise Show,” said PGA Golf Exhibitions Event Director Marc Simon. “Additionally, a full PGA Show Week of education and business programs offers numerous opportunities for attendees to build business and drive commerce in 2018.”

Exhibiting companies and event details are updated weekly at PGAShow.com

Attendance at the 65th PGA Merchandise Show is restricted to PGA Professionals and golf industry personnel. Attendance and registration guidelines are available at PGAShow2018.com/guidelines