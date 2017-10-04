The facts about Asian Golf Tourism revealed at APGS

In the past few years, there has been a lot of talk about the “growth of golf tourism” in Asia. While there is a buzz amongst golf club owners and national golf tourism agencies, there is very little else available to support this reported growth in golf tourism to the region, especially Southeast Asia.

To put an end to this fly-by-the-seat of your pants approach to understanding golf tourism, the 2017 Asia Pacific Golf Summit (APGS 2017) will be unveiling some research data on trends relating to golf tourism. This will be the first time ever that such research will be made available to the golf club industry in the region.

Working in collaboration with the UK-based SPORTS MARKETING SURVEYS INC; the Asia Pacific Golf Group (APGG) will draw research statistics from SMS INC.’s 2017 European Golf Tourism Survey. This survey was conducted amongst UK, French, German and Swedish golfers and it involved over 10,000 responses.

“The data shows overall statistics such as where golfers from these countries have travelled for a golf break in the last 12 months or in the last 3 years together with data on matters like expenditure, length of stay etc.”, said Mike Sebastian, chief executive officer of APGG, the owner and producer of APGS 2017. “Where appropriate the survey provides findings broken down by ALL Long Haul destinations and there are break-outs available by Asian countries only.”

In support of the European data, APGG has also conducted a special on-line survey amongst 1,000 golfers located in the region. This survey provides information relating to demographics of golfers, their travel habits for leisure, their favourite golf destinations and the number of rounds played in the last 12 months. “The data from both these research projects will be revealed during the special panel session on golf tourism which will be moderated by Mark Siegel, managing director of Golfasian, the leading golf tourism specialist in the region,” said Mike Sebastian.

It is hoped that both these surveys will serve as a prelude to a new survey project in 2018 that places special focus on golf tourism trends on Asia.

