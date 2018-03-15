Scottish Golf Pros To Get A Boost From Lynx®

Lynx® will share profits from equipment sales made at the show with its Scottish trade accounts, meaning that local Pros will benefit immediately and directly from Lynx(r)’s presence at the show while golfers can pick up some fabulous new equipment.

Lynx® launched its innovative profit sharing scheme at the Scottish Golf Show last year and it proved so successful that the family-owned company has decided to re-run it this year from March 23-25th at the SEC, Glasgow.

Said Lynx® Golf UK and European Sales Manager, Murray Tonry: “Lots of golfers want to buy the latest equipment at the show rather than having to rely on stock clearance deals from the show’s main retail partner.

“The majority of our business is done through ‘green-grass golf’ outlets and we will always support our golf trade accounts. So this scheme, unique to Lynx, benefits visitors to the show and local golf professionals who continue to be a vital part of the Lynx success story.

“The scheme was hugely successful for us last time out and we had great feedback from golfers – who loved the fact they could try equipment out before buying it – as well as professionals who benefitted.”

Lynx® will retail direct to consumers from its own stand. Every customer who buys from Lynx® will be asked for their address and the nearest registered Lynx® stockist to them will be selected to receive a share of profits from the sale.

To qualify for the profit-share scheme, all Scotland-based PGA professionals need to do is become a Lynx®stockist.

As well as its innovative retail initiative, Lynx® will also be helping golfers with their game. Lynx® Ambassador Becky Brewerton will be on the stand, demonstrating product and giving show visitors an insight into life on tour, as well as dishing out hints and tips on playing better golf.

Brewerton has made more than 240 LET tournament appearances and 61 top 10 finishes. She is one of the UK’s most recognisable female golfers, with career earnings in excess of €1m, two Solheim Cup appearances and two LET wins.

With over 650 active accounts, three permanent Demo Day staff, and a full custom-fitting suite at its Weybridge, Surrey HQ, Lynx® is the UK’s fastest-growing golf equipment brand.

The company is offers exceptional equipment for use by golfers at all skill levels and has an extensive range of men’s, ladies’ and junior equipment for 2018.

In January, it returned to the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando – one of the world’s biggest golf trade shows – and unveiled exciting new products including the new Prowler® Forged CB and Prowler® VT muscle-backed irons.

Top picture: Murray Tonry

Lynx® Golf www.Lynxgolf.co.uk

Scottish Golf Show http://www.thescottishgolfshow.co.uk/