SALTEX 2017 Launches Innovation Award

SALTEX 2017 is set to play host to the most technologically advanced-equipment showcase in grounds management. With this in mind, SALTEX event organisers have decided to hold, for the very first time, an Innovation Award – and visitors will get the chance to see every entry at the show which starts on Wednesday 1st November.

Here’s a snapshot of some of the exciting entries:

Campey Turf Care Systems has entered three products – the Genny Wren – a unique hand probe that injects air / oxygen into the ground; the Imants Topdrain 1000 – which improves surface drainage and the newly re-designed Koro FTM c/w Universe Rotor which removes all weak grasses and weeds.

Recently praised by the STRI (Sports Turf Research Institute), the SISIS Javelin Aer-Aid 1500 introduces air at a rate of 88 litres (3cu.ft.) per minute at 120 PSI. It can be used all year round on fine and outfield turf.

Ahead of its production date, M Lloyd Engineering Ltd has entered the Rotastar star excavator mounted screening bucket which allows the groundsman to create the material he needs when he needs it.

Green technology appears to be a familiar theme at this year’s show and with current emission laws being tightened combined with the increasing cost of fuel, Demon International has entered the LPG Engine, which offers the market a green alternative to petrol. Powered by lithium battery technology the updated 2017 Infinicut from MTD Specialty comes equipped with a programmable 3 position switch which means that the mowing clip rate machine can be adapted to suit different conditions at the flick of a switch.

The brand new BAX1500 from EGO Power+ removes the weight of the battery for cordless hand- held equipment while the new Pellenc ULB1500 battery powers a host of grounds maintenance tools and gives users 50% more stored energy when compared to the existing largest battery on the market.

SALTEX, is of course the ideal place to see the latest in grass cutting technology and visitors will be pleased to see these two entries at the show: the new Etesia Hydro 80 MKHP4 E-Connect features a keypad and a new LCD display with key ignition replaced by the use of RFID cards for simple, touch-sensitive starting. This also means you can set up various user profiles to give particular people the right to use the machine, while it helps guard against theft. The Grillo FD900 is a completely new out-front commercial mower with hi tip grass collector. It has a permanent hydraulic 4wd and a triple blade 126cm cutter deck to reduce noise and speed grass flow.

SALTEX visitors will be spoilt for choice when it comes to the very best in line marking equipment this year and the show floor will provide a great opportunity to find out more about these innovative entries – the MAQA line marking machine from Fleet Line Markers; Pitchmark’s Hybrid and Rigby Taylor’s ‘Intelligent One.’ Furthermore, many of these unique line marking machines will be in action in the Outdoor Demonstrations area at the show.

Also situated in the Outdoor Demonstrations area at SALTEX 2017 is Groundwater Dynamics which has entered the EGRP (Energy Passive Groundwater Recharge Pump) which offers an alternative way of draining fine turf surfaces at source with no need for diverting water.

GroundsCare Products’ Turf Teq powered Edger/Trencher quickly grooms existing shrub and flower bed edges while the ZipLevel is a revolutionary survey product that can work around corners and behind trees and bushes.

SALTEX is the place to see the world’s latest breaking technology and there’s no exception when it comes to New Ground Technology Europe and Matrax. New Ground Technology has entered the world’s first ever TurfPrinter which allows groundsmen to effectively become artists by printing images on turf with the use of just air, while the Matrax 4×4 LD pedestrian grade turf preservation panel is the world’s first seamless transition between drivable & non-drivable turf protection.

Education is at the forefront of Sherriff Amenity’s Online Academy. This unique online learning resource provides in-depth knowledge on Sherriff Amenity’s products, as well as a wide range of areas in turf management such as turf disease, product application, seed and turf pests. Elsewhere in the amenity division, Herbatech SRL has entered Herbafer Rubisco – a unique blend of foliar nutrients and bio stimulants which retains more water molecules in the leaf, preventing osmotic dehydration and reducing transpirational wilting.

Last but certainly not least is the Gator SpeedLoad from Oregon (Blount UK Ltd). This new and exclusive trimmer and brushcutter head utilizes a disc shaped line that comes pre-wound and is heat treated for added durability. The line, which lasts up to twice as long as regular trimmer line, can be replaced in under 20 seconds.

A panel of expert judges will select the winning product and the winning company will be presented with its award on the first day of SALTEX.

