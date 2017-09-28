Rigby Taylor Promises New Product Launches At SALTEX

Visit the Rigby Taylor stand (G060) at this year’s SALTEX for a host of new product launches.

Visitors will be welcomed to a newly-designed, interactive stand to enjoy a freshly-made coffee while discussing the technical features and benefits of an exciting range of turf management and plant health products.

Rigby Taylor personnel will be offering information and advice, and providing on-stand presentations through the use of touch-screen TV monitors, involving some the industry’s newest technologies.

Rigby Taylor http://www.rigbytaylor.com/

SALTEX www.iogsaltex.com