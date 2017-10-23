Registration opens for 2018 Golf Industry Show in San Antonio

Members of the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) can now register and select official housing options for the annual Golf Industry Show, Feb. 3-8 in San Antonio, following the show’s very successful debut visit to the city in 2015. Non-member registration will open Oct. 31.

As a presenting partner, GCSAA will offer a dynamic, progressive week of unparalleled networking opportunities and hands-on access to golf course and facility management solutions for golf industry professionals. GCSAA will also recognize its annual award winners, including World Golf Hall of Fame Member Ernie Els, this year’s recipient of the Old Tom Morris Award.

The 2018 Golf Industry Show (GIS) will feature the theme “Connect. Discover. Elevate.” and be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center. The GIS kicks off each year with the GCSAA Golf Championships, followed by four days of innovative education and a trade show designed for golf facility owners and managers, including the association’s 18,000 members, as well as for the industries that market to those facilities.

“When we brought the Golf Industry Show to San Antonio three years ago, we had an overwhelming positive response from attendees and industry partners,” said Rhett Evans, GCSAA CEO. “San Antonio is a great setting for what will be the center of the golf world for the week.”

More than 550 exhibitors are expected to fill the trade show floor of the convention center, which has undergone a $325-million expansion since the last time the GIS was on site. Upcoming shows are scheduled for San Diego in 2019 and Orlando in 2020.

In addition to offering programs for industry professionals, the GIS also reaches students through the annual Collegiate Turf Bowl, a highlight of the week for hundreds of future industry professionals who test their classroom and field knowledge as part of a team representing their school. Pennsylvania State University is the three-time defending champion.

The GIS is presented jointly with the National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA), along with participating partners: the Golf Course Builders Association of America, the American Society of Golf Course Architects, the National Golf Foundation and the United States Golf Association.

Golf Industry Show www.golfindustryshow.com