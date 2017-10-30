Provision Events Commissioned for European Tour Finale

Provision Events (PVE), the sponsorship activation expert, has been commissioned by the European Tour to provide a fan experience for its season ending DP World Tour Championship. This will be the fifth year that PVE has worked with European Tour at the finale of the Race to Dubai, a fact that Nick Clemens, Founder and Managing Director of Provision Events is delighted about.

“It’s always very satisfying to be asked back to an event,” explains Clemens. “We’ve developed a close working relationship with the European Tour but you can never take these things for granted, especially at flagship events such as the DP World Tour Championships. We just have to continue to deliver engaging activations, so we’re looking forward to getting out to Dubai and working to give the golf fans a great experience this event.”

PVE will provide a golf simulator and three hitting areas at the event, along with a staff of PGA Professionals to give free lessons and advice to the visiting fans. The event, held at Jumeirah Golf Estates on 16th to 19th November, is the season closer for the European Tour, but with the 2018 season set to start in Hong Kong on November 23rd, PVE won’t have to wait long to further develop its reputation as the expert in sporting fan activations.

www.provisionevents.co.uk