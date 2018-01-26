Power Tee: A Huge Success at the PGA Merchandise Show (again)

Following on from being selected as product of the year last year Power Tee this year wowed crowds at the Demo Day, which took place at Orange County Golf and Country Club, with the largest crowds in years gathered round to get to see the product in action.

Recognised as one of the finest coaches in the world, Mitchell Spearman, was interviewed by The Golf Channels Charlie Rymer on why he believes Power Tee is so important to the game of golf.

http://www.golfchannel.com/video/spearman-power-tee-great-way-groove-swing/

To check out Power Tee at the show visit booth 1017 and ETC 28. If you are not at the show and would like your business to benefit from Power Tee contact: enquiries@powertee.com

Power Tee www.powertee.com

PGA Merchandise Show www.pgashow.com