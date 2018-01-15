ISEKI UK confirmed as lead sponsor of GolfBIC

The Japanese tractor manufacturer has recently announced the launch of a dedicated UK & Ireland business from 1 January 2018 and in addition to hosting GolfBIC, ISEKI UK has also pledged to join BIGGA’s Education Supporter programme.

GolfBIC 2018 takes place in Harrogate Convention Centre’s Royal Hall on Wednesday 24 January and will be hosted by self-confessed golf fanatic Naga Munchetty.

Produced in partnership by BIGGA, the UKGCOA and OGRO, GolfBIC is a fantastic opportunity for golf club owners and operators to gain access to some of the best education and networking opportunities available within the industry today.

The GolfBIC 2018 education programme will feature:

Leadership and Management Challenges, presented by Eddie Bullock of Eddie Bullock Golf Consultancy

The Impact of Understanding Your Market, presented by Abbie Lench, head of club support at England Golf and Richard Haygarth, owner of Maple Leaf Golf

The Power of Social Media to Drive Business to your Golf Club, presented by David Standing, CEO of Accordant Partners

How Reframing the Driving Range Experience Allowed Us to Charge More! presented by Nick Solski, golf professional at Boomers & Swingers

Changing the Face of Golf, presented by Paul Dellanzo, chairman of the Dellanzo Group

What Golf Can Learn from the Wider Leisure Industry, presented by Robert B Cook, UK managing director of Virgin Active UK

ISEKI UK Managing Director David Withers said: “While ISEKI UK is a brand-new venture, we already know and understand the philosophy and attitude that we will bring to the market. Part of our approach is a respect for and commitment to education.

“There is no doubt that while the golf industry can be a tough challenge, those people who learn from others, invest in their own education and strive to deliver year-on-year improvements tend to thrive, despite difficult conditions.

“Attending GolfBIC is one of the ways people can help themselves achieve these goals and we are delighted to be able to participate in what will no doubt be a great event.”

Tickets for BTME and GolfBIC can be booked online. Visit http://btme.org.uk/ for more information.

GolfBIC www.ukgcoa.com/golfbic

ISEKI UK http://www.iseki.co.uk