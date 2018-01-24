Inventors Spotlight for Innovative Golf Products at PGA Merchandise Show

Inventors of new golf training and teaching aids, accessories and equipment will be able to gauge the interest of more than 40,000 attending PGA Professionals, golf industry leaders and media from around the world at the Inventors Spotlight during the PGA Merchandise Show, Jan. 24-26, 2018, in Orlando, Florida.

Organized in partnership with the United Inventors Association (UIA), the Inventors Spotlight on the PGA Show Floor showcases new golf and golf lifestyle-related products developed by independent inventors. In addition to the business networking opportunity provided by the PGA Show, Inventors Spotlight exhibitors also participate in the UIA Awards Program, where their products are reviewed and top inventions are presented with one of three awards – Most Innovative Concept, Best Marketing, and the Pinnacle Award (Best in Show) – today (Wednesday, Jan. 24, at 1:00 p.m.)

Judging will be conducted by UIA experts, who will be in attendance throughout the PGA Show to answer questions associated with taking an idea to the development, patenting, production and product distribution stage.

“The Inventors Spotlight at the PGA Merchandise Show is a golf invention showcase unlike any other in the golf industry, and a favourite stop on the PGA Show Floor for industry influencers and product development experts,” said PGA Merchandise Show Event Vice President Marc Simon. “In working with the United Inventors Association, we are pleased to provide a platform for inventors to introduce and demonstrate their golf-related innovations, receive feedback from leaders in the golf industry, and, potentially, secure new points of retail distribution.”

PGA Merchandise Show www.pgashow.com