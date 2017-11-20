Grants of £2000 available for PGA Merchandise Show

The BGIA (British Golf Industry Association) has teamed up with the Department for International Trade (DIT) to offer grants of £2000 to help small and medium-sized UK enterprises to attend the PGA Merchandise Show. The show – which takes place from 24 to 26 January 2018 in Orlando, USA – is the golf industry’s leading event for the latest trends in golf equipment & technology, apparel & accessories.

BGIA Chairman Philip Morley said: “If your business is looking for new export opportunities then attending the PGA show is essential. It’s hard to appreciate how big the golf equipment business is until you step through onto the show floor and everyone is there.

“The variety of products and services on display is mind-blowing – from the latest drivers to high-tech training aids and everything in between. I’d recommend that any business in golf should have a presence at the show and the DIT grants make this an affordable prospect for small and medium-sized businesses.

“The BGIA will be there and offering a drinks reception to all our members and UK exhibitors. We hope to see you there.”

Places are Limited

DIT grants are provided on a first-come-first-served basis and will only be guaranteed when the BGIA has received an invoice from the show organisers to say that exhibition space has been paid for. The grants are offered on a matched funding basis, so if a UK company spends £2000 on their stand and marketing they will receive £2000 back after the show. If you are interested in obtaining a grant, please contact ciara@sportsandplay.com for further information.

The BGIA is the lead trade body representing UK manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors of golf products and services.

BGIA www.bgia.org.uk