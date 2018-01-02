GOLFZON To Attend CES in Las Vegas

GOLFZON will conduct a Closest to the Pin contest and display its new ARCADE Software for alternative game play among other capabilities for its world-renowned golf simulator during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Show in Las Vegas, NV, Jan. 9-12, 2018. GOLFZON is the only golf simulator company scheduled to be on site and will be located at Sands, Halls A-D, Booth No. 44322 in the Sports Zone, adjacent to Turner Broadcasting.

The CES Show, organized by the Consumer Technology Association, is a global consumer electronics and consumer technology tradeshow that takes place every January in Las Vegas. The event drew 184,000 attendees and 4,000 exhibitors in 2017 and expects a similar or greater turnout during the second week of 2018.

The Closest to the Pin contest will be held daily from 2-3 p.m., with awards given out at 2:30 p.m. Approach shots on the short, par-3 seventh hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links will be used with each participant getting two shots. All participants will receive two GOLFZON-branded Titleist golf balls and each daily winner will receive an Apple iPad Pro.

Additionally, GOLFZON will have its ARCADE software available for play, presenting golf games such as darts and block golf for alternative ways to enjoy the sport. Videos for Strikezon, GOLFZON’s simulated baseball game, and GolfWith, the company’s golf GPS system, will be shown. GOLFZON’s new Radar Sensor, called “DrivingTalk,” used for measuring various statistics when practicing outdoors on a driving range, will also be on display at the booth.

“GOLFZON recognizes that consumers are interested in the latest in technological advances, therefore the CES Show in Las Vegas is the perfect place for us to show our simulators to those who are interested in golf and other developments,” said Tommy Lim, CEO of GOLFZON America. “Simulator golf has been instrumental in increasing the number of people who are being introduced to golf in the United States. Additionally, home entertainment and in a bar/restaurant atmosphere are displaying more cutting-edge technology. Products, like our new ARCADE software, show the capability of our simulators.”

GOLFZON began the first GOLFZON America Simulator Championship in mid-December at affiliated stores around the United States, Canada and Mexico. Winners will be determined in eight categories, with the final results scheduled for Sunday, January 14, 2018.

GOLFZON will have a large presence at the 2018 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 23-26, with a first-ever appearance at Demo Day on Tuesday, Jan. 23 and two simulators at its Booth No. 3251 on the Orange County Convention Center show floor Wednesday-Friday Jan. 24-26.

GOLFZON http://www.golfzongolf.com