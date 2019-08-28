Golf in Saudi Arabia To Be A Major Focus of APGS 2019

The Asia Pacific Golf Summit (APGS) has always been amongst the first to show-case new areas of growth for the game of golf and this November’s APGS 2019 is no different.

Its spotlight will be brought to focus on what is effectively becoming a brand-new frontier for golf. The country is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and this nation is thinking big and investing heavily on golf.

According to the Chairman of the Saudi Golf Federation, His Excellency Yasir Bin Othman Al-Rumayyan, “The world of golf provides us the most comprehensive opportunity to augment our national endeavour and to diversify our Saudi lifestyle. The power of the game will act as a catalyst of Vision 2030, via strategic investment at all levels of the sport; establishing a new ecosystem whereby the game and its socio-economic benefits can flourish.”

APGS 2019 is both honoured and proud to be able to welcome Majed Al-Sorour, CEO of the Saudi Golf Federation to provide an insight into these exciting developments. Mr Al-Sorour is leading the golf strategy development, focussing in five core pillars; Access & Infrastructure, Mass Participation, National Team & Academies, Events and Tourism.

Mr. Al-Sorour also oversees the Saudi International powered by SBIA – a PGA European Tour sanctioned championship that welcomes the world’s best professional golfers to the plush Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in the north of Jeddah. The inaugural event was staged earlier this year, where former World Number 1 Dustin Johnson was victorious.

“Mr. Al-Sorour’s address will be a major part of APGS 2019 and something not to be missed by the golf industry in the Asia Pacific,” said Mike Sebastian, CEO of the Asia Pacific Golf Group, the owner and producer of APGS 2019.

The Summit will be staged on November 4 – 6 in the futuristic Indian city of Gurugram and the venue will be the multi-award winning DLF Golf and Country Club.

Delegate registration to the 2019 Asia Pacific Golf Summit is now open at :

https://secure.golfconference.org/event/asia-pacific-golf-summit-2019

APGS www.golfconference.org

Asia Pacific Golf Group www.asiapacificgolfgroup.com