Golf Business Innovation Show – Programme Announced

The Golf Business Innovation Show has announced the final agenda, and Line up of speakers for their inaugural event on 1st February, at The Celtic Manor Resort.

Delegate places are still available, and if you at looking to attend it is advised to register in advance to take advantage of the lower pricing.

Have a look and plan your day…

Conference Room 1 – Outdoor & Land Use

08:30 – Registration Opens

09:30 – Opening Remarks

09:35 – Panel Discussion – Investing and Diversifying, Whilst Being Sympathetic to Your Members

10:15 – Keynote – CELTIC MANOR – Move into The Family & Leisure Market

Speaker: Will Hewitt, Celtic Manor

10:40 – Glamping: How to Be Successful

Speaker: Bella Given, Longlands

11:00 – Morning Break

11:30 – Enabling Development – What Else Will Fit?

Speaker: James Higham, Savills

11:50 – Adventure Golf: The Economics

Speaker: Gary Jenkins, Mini Golf LTD

12:10 – Panel Discussion: Accommodation, Building, Letting, Operating!

Moderator: Steph Curtis-Raleigh, Glamping Business Magazine

Speakers: Phil Beattie, Blue Chip holidays. Rob Gibbins, Tingdene Homes, Ryan

Parfitt, Fynn Valley Golf Club

13:00 – Lunch

14:00 – Case Study: Back Against the Wall? The Do’s, and the Do Not Do’s!

Speaker: Tim Aggett, Torquay Golf Club

14:20 – Save Cash on Property Investments Through Government Sponsored Relief

Speaker: Andy Taylor, KPMG

14:40 – Panel Discussion: Making Golf Clubs More Accessible And Welcoming for Women

Moderator: Ian Mullins, The Social Golfer

Panellists: Lauren Spray, England Golf, Felicity Dunderdale, FORE! Women. Linda Segerstam, The Intelligent Core. Emma Ballard, Medi8 PR, England Golf Women & Girls Advisory Group

15:15 – Afternoon Break

15:45 – Panel Discussion: Golf Business International – Is The UK’s Golfing

Infrastructure Fit For Purpose?

Moderator: Geoff Russell, Golf Business News

Panellists: Paul Chester, Huxley Golf, Howard Swan, Swan Golf Designs.

Tim Lloyd-Skinner, Melior Golf.

16:25 – Case Study: Glendale Golf ‘Growing the Game’.

Speaker: Tom Brooke, Glendale Golf

17:00 – Exhibition Closes

Full conference details: http://www.golfinnovationshow.co.uk/topic-conference-1

Conference Room 2 – Indoor & Business Opportunity

08:30 – Registration Opens

09:30 – Opening Remarks

09:35 – Cumberwell Park, Embracing Technology

Speaker: John Jacobs, Cumberwell Park

09:55 – Modernising Members Clubs so They Can Survive and Thrive in 2018

Speaker: Robert Clive, 360 Golf

10:20 – Big Brand Thinking for Small Businesses

Speaker: Ian Mullins, MC2 Marketing

10:40 – Debt Financing

Speaker: Simon Mower, KPMG

11:00 – Morning Break

11:30 – Innovate Your Retail Offering With American Golf

Speakers – Kelly Lowe, Malkins & Queens Park Golf Club, Elliot Fleming & Andrew Moseley, American golf

11:55 – Golf – A Community Sport

Speaker: Svend Elkjear, Sports Marketing Network

12:15 – The Power of Virtuous Circles

Speaker: Nicole Wheatley, Medi8 PR

12:35 – Business Hire, Attracting Events & Conference Business

Speaker: Sian Humphreys, Celtic Manor

13:00 – Lunch

14:00 – Pay What You Play – Pay by the Hole

Speaker: Chris Myers, eGull Pay

14:20 – Adding Weddings as a Revenue Stream

Speaker: Kelly Chandler, Kelly Chandler Consulting

14:40 – Case Study: Fynn Valley, England Golf’s Most Welcoming Club

Speaker: Ryan Parfitt, Fynn Valley Golf Club

15:00 – Social Media – Hear From The Expert

Speaker: Chris Pike, Heyburt

15:15 – Afternoon Break

15:45 – Case Study: Loch Lomond, Doubling Your F&B Business

Speaker: Bill Donald, Loch Lomond

16:10 – Are You Running A Business, Or Managing a Hobby

Speakers: Neville Gaunt & Tony Westwood, Mindfit Golf

Full conference details: http://www.golfinnovationshow.co.uk/topic-conference-2