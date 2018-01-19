Golf Business Innovation Show – Programme Announced

The Golf Business Innovation Show has announced the final agenda, and Line up of speakers for their inaugural event on 1st February, at The Celtic Manor Resort.
Conference Room 1 – Outdoor & Land Use
08:30 – Registration Opens
09:30 – Opening Remarks
09:35 – Panel Discussion – Investing and Diversifying, Whilst Being Sympathetic to Your Members
10:15 – Keynote – CELTIC MANOR – Move into The Family & Leisure Market
Speaker: Will Hewitt, Celtic Manor
10:40 – Glamping: How to Be Successful
Speaker: Bella Given, Longlands
11:00 – Morning Break
11:30 – Enabling Development – What Else Will Fit?
Speaker: James Higham, Savills
11:50 – Adventure Golf: The Economics
Speaker: Gary Jenkins, Mini Golf LTD
12:10 – Panel Discussion: Accommodation, Building, Letting, Operating!
Moderator: Steph Curtis-Raleigh, Glamping Business Magazine
Speakers: Phil Beattie, Blue Chip holidays. Rob Gibbins, Tingdene Homes, Ryan
Parfitt, Fynn Valley Golf Club
13:00 – Lunch
14:00 – Case Study: Back Against the Wall? The Do’s, and the Do Not Do’s!
Speaker: Tim Aggett, Torquay Golf Club
14:20 – Save Cash on Property Investments Through Government Sponsored Relief
Speaker: Andy Taylor, KPMG
14:40 – Panel Discussion: Making Golf Clubs More Accessible And Welcoming for Women
Moderator: Ian Mullins, The Social Golfer
Panellists: Lauren Spray, England Golf, Felicity Dunderdale, FORE! Women. Linda Segerstam, The Intelligent Core. Emma Ballard, Medi8 PR, England Golf Women & Girls Advisory Group
15:15 – Afternoon Break
15:45 – Panel Discussion: Golf Business International – Is The UK’s Golfing
Infrastructure Fit For Purpose?
Moderator: Geoff Russell, Golf Business News
Panellists: Paul Chester, Huxley Golf, Howard Swan, Swan Golf Designs.
Tim Lloyd-Skinner, Melior Golf.
16:25 – Case Study: Glendale Golf ‘Growing the Game’.
Speaker: Tom Brooke, Glendale Golf
17:00 – Exhibition Closes
Full conference details: http://www.golfinnovationshow.co.uk/topic-conference-1
Conference Room 2 – Indoor & Business Opportunity
08:30 – Registration Opens
09:30 – Opening Remarks
09:35 – Cumberwell Park, Embracing Technology
Speaker: John Jacobs, Cumberwell Park
09:55 – Modernising Members Clubs so They Can Survive and Thrive in 2018
Speaker: Robert Clive, 360 Golf
10:20 – Big Brand Thinking for Small Businesses
Speaker: Ian Mullins, MC2 Marketing
10:40 – Debt Financing
Speaker: Simon Mower, KPMG
11:00 – Morning Break
11:30 – Innovate Your Retail Offering With American Golf
Speakers – Kelly Lowe, Malkins & Queens Park Golf Club, Elliot Fleming & Andrew Moseley, American golf
11:55 – Golf – A Community Sport
Speaker: Svend Elkjear, Sports Marketing Network
12:15 – The Power of Virtuous Circles
Speaker: Nicole Wheatley, Medi8 PR
12:35 – Business Hire, Attracting Events & Conference Business
Speaker: Sian Humphreys, Celtic Manor
13:00 – Lunch
14:00 – Pay What You Play – Pay by the Hole
Speaker: Chris Myers, eGull Pay
14:20 – Adding Weddings as a Revenue Stream
Speaker: Kelly Chandler, Kelly Chandler Consulting
14:40 – Case Study: Fynn Valley, England Golf’s Most Welcoming Club
Speaker: Ryan Parfitt, Fynn Valley Golf Club
15:00 – Social Media – Hear From The Expert
Speaker: Chris Pike, Heyburt
15:15 – Afternoon Break
15:45 – Case Study: Loch Lomond, Doubling Your F&B Business
Speaker: Bill Donald, Loch Lomond
16:10 – Are You Running A Business, Or Managing a Hobby
Speakers: Neville Gaunt & Tony Westwood, Mindfit Golf
Full conference details: http://www.golfinnovationshow.co.uk/topic-conference-2